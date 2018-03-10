  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/10 06:56
New York Mets 010 002 100—4 7 1
Detroit 000 040 000—4 10 0

Matz, Robles (5), Sewald (6), Bashlor (7), Oswalt (8), and Plawecki, Nido; Fulmer, Wilson (4), Burgos (7), Montgomery (8), Saupold (9), and McCann, Pena. HRs_Flores, Plawecki; Jones, Machado.

___

Pittsburgh 112 010 000—5 9 1
Philadelphia 201 010 000—4 9 0

Brault, Stilson (3), Neverauskas (4), Rodriguez (13), Sadler (10), Jones (11), McRae (12), and Diaz, Kelley; Eickhoff, Pinto (4), Milner (5), Thompson (6), Garcia (9), and Alfaro, Moore. W_Brault 2-0. L_Eickhoff 1-3. Sv_McRae. HRs_Luplow, Diaz.

___

Minnesota 031 000 000—4 8 0
Tampa Bay 000 110 010—3 9 0

Berrios, Rogers (5), Duffey (6), Hildenberger (8), Kinley (9), and Castro, Garver; Kittredge, Nuno (2), Romo (4), Hudson (5), Venters (6), Castillo (7), Stanek (8), Weber (9), and Sucre, Carrillo. W_Berrios 1-0. L_Kittredge 1-1. Sv_Kinley. HRs_Sano (2).

___

Boston 002 002 000—4 10 0
Miami 000 104 00x—5 7 0

Sale, Workman (5), Gonzalez (6), Elias (7), Poyner (8), and Vazquez, Hernandez; Straily, Barraclough (5), Conley (6), Steckenrider (9), and Telis, Holaday. W_Conley 1-1. L_Gonzalez 0-1. Sv_Steckenrider. HRs_Travis, Tavarez; Shuck.

___

Baltimore 010 001 003—5 8 1
Toronto 100 202 21x—8 10 3

Castro, Asher (4), Araujo (6), Marinez (7), Scott (8), and Joseph, Wynns; Estrada, Borucki (5), Osuna (7), Clippard (8), Mayza (9), and Martin. W_Estrada 1-0. L_Asher 0-1. HRs_Travis, Morales.

___

Los Angeles Angels 000 001 000—1 4 0
Chicago Cubs 112 200 00x—6 10 1

Shoemaker, Hofacket (4), Parker (5), Bedrosian (6), Barria (7), and Maldonado, Arcia; Lester, Morrow (6), Duensing (7), Hancock (8), De La Cruz (9), and Gimenez, Solis. W_Lester 2-1. L_Shoemaker 1-1. HRs_Schwarber, Bote.

___

Kansas City (ss) 100 010 020—4 6 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 001 012 20x—6 11 1

Barlow, Flynn (3), Zimmer (5), Machado (5), Hill (7), Blewett (8), and Butera, Gallagher; Maeda, Stripling (4), Cingrani (6), Lowe (7), Liberatore (8), Neal (9), and Grandal, Farmer. W_Cingrani 1-0. L_Machado 1-1. Sv_Neal. HRs_Merrifield, Miller, Butera; Farmer.

___

Oakland 200 000 000—2 6 1
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 4 1

Puk, Petit (4), Pagan (6), Casilla (7), Alcantara (8), and Maxwell; Gallardo, Brady (4), Hoover (5), Logan (6), Jeffress (7), Williams (8), Barnes (9), and Bandy, Bethancourt. W_Puk 1-0. L_Gallardo 0-1. Sv_Alcantara. HRs_Davis.

___

Chicago White Sox 000 000 000—0 5 0
San Diego 002 000 00x—2 6 1

Fulmer, Bummer (4), Soria (5), Ross Jr. (6), Santiago (7), and Smith; Richard, Lucchesi (5), Hand (8), Makita (9), and Hedges, Lopez. W_Richard 1-1. L_Fulmer 0-3. Sv_Makita. HRs_Spangenberg, Szczur.

