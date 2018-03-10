EPA hires GOP media firm to produce report praising Pruitt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency used public money to hire a private media firm with strong Republican ties to help produce a report praising Administrator Scott Pruitt's first-year accomplishments.

Records show EPA paid $6,500 last month to Go Big Media Inc. for work related to "design, graphics, production and edits of the EPA end of year report." Go Big was founded by Republican political strategist Phillip Stutts and counts GOP politicians and conservative groups among its clients.

The 37-page report issued by the agency references Pruitt by name 214 times. Of two dozen photos included in the document, 20 feature the administrator, a former Republican elected official from Oklahoma.

EPA spokesman Jahan Wilcox defended the contract, saying Go Big was the cheapest vendor.

The contract was first reported by E&E News.