AP Newsbreak: Sherman Alexie declines literary award

NEW YORK (AP) — The American Library Association tells The Associated Press that Sherman Alexie has declined the Carnegie Medal he received last month.

Alexie was given the $5,000 award for nonfiction for his memoir "You Don't Have To Say You Love Me." He has since faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment and issued a statement acknowledging wrongdoing. Jay Asher and James Dashner are among other writers who recently faced similar allegations.

The Carnegie prize, established in 2012, is awarded for fiction and nonfiction. Colson Whitehead, Donna Tartt and Doris Kearns Goodwin are among the previous winners. The library association tells the AP on Friday that no nonfiction prize will be given this year. Jennifer Egan's "Manhattan Beach" was the fiction winner.