  1. Home
  2. World

Friday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/10 05:01
New York Mets 010 002 100—4 7 1
Detroit 000 040 000—4 10 0

Matz, Robles (5), Sewald (6), Bashlor (7), Oswalt (8), and Plawecki, Nido; Fulmer, Wilson (4), Burgos (7), Montgomery (8), Saupold (9), and McCann, Pena. HRs_Flores, Plawecki; Jones, Machado.

___

Minnesota 031 000 000—4 8 0
Tampa Bay 000 110 010—3 9 0

Berrios, Rogers (5), Duffey (6), Hildenberger (8), Kinley (9), and Castro, Garver; Kittredge, Nuno (2), Romo (4), Hudson (5), Venters (6), Castillo (7), Stanek (8), Weber (9), and Sucre, Carrillo. W_Berrios 1-0. L_Kittredge 1-1. Sv_Kinley. HRs_Sano (2).

___

Boston 002 002 000—4 10 0
Miami 000 104 00x—5 7 0

Sale, Workman (5), Gonzalez (6), Elias (7), Poyner (8), and Vazquez, Hernandez; Straily, Barraclough (5), Conley (6), Steckenrider (9), and Telis, Holaday. W_Conley 1-1. L_Gonzalez 0-1. Sv_Steckenrider. HRs_Travis, Tavarez; Shuck.

___

Baltimore 010 001 003—5 8 1
Toronto 100 202 21x—8 10 3

Castro, Asher (4), Araujo (6), Marinez (7), Scott (8), and Joseph, Wynns; Estrada, Borucki (5), Osuna (7), Clippard (8), Mayza (9), and Martin. W_Estrada 1-0. L_Asher 0-1. HRs_Travis, Morales.

___