Friday's Major League Linescore

|New York Mets
|010
|002
|100—4
|7
|1
|Detroit
|000
|040
|000—4
|10
|0
Matz, Robles (5), Sewald (6), Bashlor (7), Oswalt (8), and Plawecki, Nido; Fulmer, Wilson (4), Burgos (7), Montgomery (8), Saupold (9), and McCann, Pena. HRs_Flores, Plawecki; Jones, Machado.
___
|Boston
|002
|002
|000—4
|10
|0
|Miami
|000
|104
|00x—5
|7
|0
Sale, Workman (5), Gonzalez (6), Elias (7), Poyner (8), and Vazquez, Hernandez; Straily, Barraclough (5), Conley (6), Steckenrider (9), and Telis, Holaday. W_Conley 1-1. L_Gonzalez 0-1. Sv_Steckenrider. HRs_Travis, Tavarez; Shuck.
___
|Baltimore
|010
|001
|003—5
|8
|1
|Toronto
|100
|202
|21x—8
|10
|3
Castro, Asher (4), Araujo (6), Marinez (7), Scott (8), and Joseph, Wynns; Estrada, Borucki (5), Osuna (7), Clippard (8), Mayza (9), and Martin. W_Estrada 1-0. L_Asher 0-1. HRs_Travis, Morales.
___