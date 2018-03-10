The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending March 8, 2018:

Top Songs

1. God's Plan, Drake

2. Top Off (feat. JAY Z, Future &..., DJ Khaled

3. No Excuses, Meghan Trainor

4. The Middle, Zedd,Maren Morris & Grey

5. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line), Bebe Rexha

6. Whatever It Takes, Imagine Dragons

7. The Champion (feat. Ludacris), Carrie Underwood

8. Perfect, Ed Sheeran

9. You Make It Easy, Jason Aldean

10. Pray For Me, The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar

Top Albums

1. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

2. Hope World, j-hope

3. MEMORIES DON'T DIE, Tory Lanez

4. Black Panther The Album Music From And Inspired By, Kendrick Lamar,The Weeknd & SZA

5. Planet (Deluxe Edition), Tech N9ne

6. Evolve, Imagine Dragons

7. Coco (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

8. ZOMBIES (Original TV Movie Soundtrack), Various Artists

9. Hamilton, Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton

10. ÷, Ed Sheeran

