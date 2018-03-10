BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2478
|Down
|28
|May
|2492
|Down
|26
|May
|2509
|2539
|2444
|2465
|Down
|28
|Jul
|2528
|2562
|2470
|2492
|Down
|26
|Sep
|2551
|2574
|2482
|2507
|Down
|28
|Dec
|2540
|2565
|2476
|2500
|Down
|28
|Mar
|2528
|2547
|2459
|2482
|Down
|30
|May
|2505
|2545
|2465
|2487
|Down
|29
|Jul
|2522
|2531
|2478
|2499
|Down
|28
|Sep
|2555
|2555
|2489
|2511
|Down
|28
|Dec
|2572
|2572
|2523
|2527
|Down
|28