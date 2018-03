Ngoepe had busy offseason promoting baseball in South Africa

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Gift Ngoepe had quite the busy offseason.

After becoming the first African-born player to reach the major leagues last season, Ngoepe was traded from Pittsburgh to Toronto and spent almost three months back home in South Africa promoting the sport.

"Just trying to make the sport a little bigger, make more people interested and playing so we have a bigger population for baseball," Ngoepe told The Associated Press on Friday. "Hopefully me making it to the big leagues and everybody knowing that there is baseball in South Africa, there will be more interest and more younger children coming to play baseball."

Ngoepe had many media requests so he did plenty of talking about baseball in interviews. He also was involved in youth programs.

"I enjoyed my time and I enjoyed playing with kids, especially down in the development areas where gangster life is the life over there," Ngoepe said. "So we tried to change their mindset and be like you know what, this is not the right way and sport is where it's going to make life better for you."

Ngoepe learned baseball in a country where the sport isn't popular because his family lived in the clubhouse of a men's league ballpark where his mother worked.

He lived there from age 2 to 18 and eventually played for the Randburg Mets. He was good enough to go to MLB scouting camps in Italy in 2007 and 2008, and was signed by the Pirates in 2008.

He struggled in a different country but continued chasing his dream and finally made it to the majors last year when the Pirates called up him from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Ngoepe singled off Chicago Cubs ace Jon Lester in his first at-bat and batted .222 (12 for 54) in 28 games. The slick-fielding infielder was sent to the Blue Jays in November and is trying to earn a spot on the roster.

"He can handle the glove with anybody, a great defensive fielder out there," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "You can put him at any spot, a great kid. He's working on some adjustments with the bat. If he gets the bat going, he can be a really good major league player. He brings energy, he's a tremendous kid and I've been impressed with his defense. It's hard to find guys who can field like he does."

The 28-year-old Ngoepe is a career .231 hitter with a .320 on-base percentage in nine seasons in the minors.

"My expectation is to do the best I can every single day I'm out there and play with everything I have," he said. "Whether I make the big league club or not, it's not going to break me down. Go out there and have fun. I'm usually a person who thinks a lot and overanalyzes everything so this year I told myself we're not going to go that route and we're going to have fun. No matter how the season is going, stay positive in each and every aspect of the game."

Ngoepe knew one familiar face when he joined the Blue Jays. He first met teammate Curtis Granderson in 2007 when the three-time All-Star made a trip to Johannesburg, South Africa, as an ambassador for baseball.

Granderson, who played for the Tigers at the time, encouraged Ngoepe to pursue his dream.

"I remember him talking to the kids and inspiring everybody and saying that they told him that he wasn't strong enough, he wasn't big enough and he was able to break through all of that," Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe's younger brother, Victor, followed his footsteps. He signed with the Pirates in 2016.

"He had to choose between soccer and baseball and he chose baseball and I'm very excited for him and his journey with the Pittsburgh Pirates," Gift Ngoepe said. "I wish him nothing but the best."

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi