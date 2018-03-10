CNN takes a historical look at the Kennedy family

NEW YORK (AP) — In the Trump era, the story of the Kennedys has never seemed so distant. But for former congressman Patrick Kennedy, that makes it more urgent to tell.

The Democrat and mental health activist says it's important for people to see there's another way. He participated in CNN's six-part historical series on his family that airs its first episode on Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The series takes a journey from the life of family patriarch Joseph Kennedy, the assassinations of President Robert F. Kennedy and his brother Bobby, to what the current generation is doing today.

CNN says it's an example of how it is trying to do historical programming — now that it is running out of decades to highlight in specials.