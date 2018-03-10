Capitals sign GM Brian MacLellan to contract extension

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals have re-signed general manager Brian MacLellan to a contract extension.

MacLellan is in the fourth year of his original four-year deal when he was promoted from assistant GM to replace McPhee. The team confirmed the extension Friday in the midst of its California road trip.

MacLellan's deal casts a shadow over the situation of coach Barry Trotz, whose contract is up after this season. The GM said after last season he needed to see "improvements throughout our organization" before discussing an extension for Trotz.

MacLellan and Trotz were hired at the same time in 2013 by owner Ted Leonsis and team President Dick Patrick.

The Capitals won the Presidents' Trophy the past two years before losing in the second round to the eventual Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins. They're in second place in the Metropolitan Division and on the way to their fourth consecutive playoff berth under MacLellan and Trotz.

