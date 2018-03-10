High school musicals, teen angst star in new drama 'Rise'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBC's new drama "Rise" arrives with an impressive pedigree.

It's from the "Friday Night Lights" producer who created "Parenthood" and a producer of Broadway's "Hamilton." The drama about a small-town high school and its theater program stars Josh Radnor of "How I Met Your Mother."

Jason Katims says he was drawn to "Rise" because it gave him the chance to take a different approach to themes he explored in "Friday Night Lights."

He says he was captivated by the idea of using musical theater as a way to observe the youngsters and adults in a Pennsylvania town. He's collaborating with "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller on the series.

"Rise" was inspired by the work of Pennsylvania teacher Lou Volpe. It debuts at 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday,