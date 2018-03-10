Woods takes share of early lead at Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods put his name on the leaderboard again, and this time it stayed there.

Woods made four birdies, got a few good bounces and kept a clean card until the last hole Friday for a 3-under 68 that gave him a share of the early lead at the Valspar Championship. Paul Casey and Brandt Snedeker also had 68s and were at 4-under 138.

To be determined was whether Woods remained part of the lead by the end of the second round, where the weather was warmer and the wind more manageable. But it was clear after two rounds at a tournament he had never played that his comeback is gaining momentum.

Woods lost a wedge in the wind on his final hole at No. 9 and missed a 6-foot par putt.