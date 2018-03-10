Watchdog group wants federal probe into porn actress payment

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nonprofit watchdog group has asked the Justice Department and Office of Government Ethics to investigate whether a secret payment to an adult film actress made prior the 2016 presidential election violated federal law because Donald Trump did not list it on his financial disclosure forms.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington lodged the complaint on Thursday. They say Trump attorney Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment may have been a loan to Trump, and if so, needed to be disclosed.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has claimed that the payment was part of a hush agreement to ensure she didn't share details of an affair she had with Trump. Cohen has said he paid Clifford out of his own pocket and denied being reimbursed.