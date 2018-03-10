Shooting near Istanbul's main square injures 1

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says two rival groups fired shots at each other near Istanbul's main Taksim Square. At least one person was hurt.

The shooting occurred Friday on a street leading to the busy square, where it caused panic. Some people ran for cover while others hid behind a statue, video footage from the private Dogan news agency showed.

Police sealed off the entrance to the street where one injured man was seen being carried into a car.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said police detained two people who tried to escape the scene in a car.

There was no word on the cause of the dispute.