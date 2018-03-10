South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Friday at stumps on Day 1 of the second test between South Africa and Australia:
|Australia 1st Innings
Cameron Bancroft c de Kock b Philander 38
David Warner b Ngidi 63
Usman Khawaja c de Kock b Philander 4
Steve Smith lbw b Rabada 25
Shaun Marsh lbw b Rabada 24
Tim Paine b Ngidi 36
Mitchell Marsh c de Kock b Rabada 4
Pat Cummins c de Kock b Rabada 0
Mitchell Starc b Rabada 8
Nathan Lyon b Ngidi 17
Josh Hazlewood not out 10
Extras: (14lb) 14
TOTAL: (all out) 243
Overs: 71.3
Fall of wickets: 1-98, 2-104, 3-117, 4-161, 5-166, 6-170, 7-170, 8-182, 9-212, 10-243.
Bowling: Vernon Philander 18-7-25-2, Kagiso Rabada 21-2-96-5, Lungi Ngidi 13.3-3-51-3, Keshav Maharaj 18-1-51-0, Dean Elgar 1-0-6-0.
|South Africa 1st Innings
Dean Elgar not out 11
Aiden Markram lbw b Cummins 11
Kagiso Rabada not out 17
Extras: 0
TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 39
Overs: 12.
Still to bat: Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.
Fall of wickets: 1-22.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-14-0, Josh Hazlewood 5-1-16-0, Pat Cummins 2-0-9-1, Nathan Lyon 1-1-0-0.
Toss: Australia.
Series: Australia leads four-test series 1-0.
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.
TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.