South Africa vs Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — Scoreboard Friday at stumps on Day 1 of the second test between South Africa and Australia:

Australia 1st Innings

Cameron Bancroft c de Kock b Philander 38

David Warner b Ngidi 63

Usman Khawaja c de Kock b Philander 4

Steve Smith lbw b Rabada 25

Shaun Marsh lbw b Rabada 24

Tim Paine b Ngidi 36

Mitchell Marsh c de Kock b Rabada 4

Pat Cummins c de Kock b Rabada 0

Mitchell Starc b Rabada 8

Nathan Lyon b Ngidi 17

Josh Hazlewood not out 10

Extras: (14lb) 14

TOTAL: (all out) 243

Overs: 71.3

Fall of wickets: 1-98, 2-104, 3-117, 4-161, 5-166, 6-170, 7-170, 8-182, 9-212, 10-243.

Bowling: Vernon Philander 18-7-25-2, Kagiso Rabada 21-2-96-5, Lungi Ngidi 13.3-3-51-3, Keshav Maharaj 18-1-51-0, Dean Elgar 1-0-6-0.

South Africa 1st Innings

Dean Elgar not out 11

Aiden Markram lbw b Cummins 11

Kagiso Rabada not out 17

Extras: 0

TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 39

Overs: 12.

Still to bat: Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

Fall of wickets: 1-22.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 4-0-14-0, Josh Hazlewood 5-1-16-0, Pat Cummins 2-0-9-1, Nathan Lyon 1-1-0-0.

Toss: Australia.

Series: Australia leads four-test series 1-0.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.