Thomas takes overall lead of Tirreno-Adriatico

TREVI, Italy (AP) — Geraint Thomas moved into the overall lead of the Tirreno-Adriatico on Friday, while Primoz Roglic soloed to an uphill victory at the end of the third stage.

Roglic attacked with just over one kilometer remaining of the 239-kilometer (149-mile) route from Follonica to Trevi and no one could catch the Slovenian rider on the steep climb to the finish.

Adam Yates crossed the line three seconds behind Roglic, and Tiesj Benoot was a further three second back in third.

Thomas moved into the lead, on the same time as Greg Van Avermaet of BMC, who won the opening time trial.

Pre-race favorite Chris Froome moved up to third, three seconds behind his Team Sky teammate and British compatriot.

The fourth stage on Saturday is a rolling 219-kilometer (136-mile) route from Foligno to Sarnano-Sassotetto, ending in a mountain-top finish.

The race ends on Tuesday.