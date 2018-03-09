FIFA imposes transfer ban on Turkish club Trabzonspor

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has imposed a transfer ban on Trabzonspor, keeping the Turkish club from registering new players during the next trading window.

FIFA says the ban was imposed after the club missed a 30-day deadline to settle an unpaid transfer fee to Slovakian club Trencin. Trabzonspor signed Slovakia midfielder Matus Bero from Trencin for a reported 2.5 million euros ($3.08 million) in August 2016.

FIFA says Trabzonspor has been "banned from registering any new players — either nationally or internationally — for the entirety of the next registration period."

Though the club can sign players in the offseason, they cannot be registered with the Turkish soccer federation to play until January.

Trabzonspor, which is seventh in the 18-team league, can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.