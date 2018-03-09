John Sulston, who decode the human genome, dies at 75

LONDON (AP) — John Sulston, a Nobel Prize-winning British scientist who helped decode the human genome, has died. He was 75.

The Sanger Center, the cutting-edge genomic research center he once ran, confirmed Friday that Sulston had died.

He graduated from Cambridge University in 1963, and did postdoctoral research in California before joining Sydney Brenner's group at the Cambridge University molecular biology lab, where the structure of DNA first was identified. In 1990, they published the gene map of the nematode worm.

In 1992, Sulston was appointed director of the Sanger Center, established at Cambridge to spearhead the British contribution to the international Human Genome Project.

He shared the Nobel Prize for medicine in 2002 for work on how genes regulate organ development and how cells die.