PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa (AP) — South Africa was 39-1 at stumps after Australia was bowled out for 243 on day one of the second test at St. George?s Park on Friday.

Australia 243 all out in 71.3 overs (David Warner 63; Kagiso Rabada 5-96), leads South Africa 39-1 in 12 overs (Rabada 17 not out) by 204 runs