6N: Italy makes 1 change for Wales in Cardiff

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Italy has made just one change from the loss in France for the Six Nations rugby match against Wales on Sunday.

Center Giulio Bisegni will play his first test in a year, replacing Zebre teammate Tommaso Boni, who started all three of Italy's matches in this tournament.

Bisegni last played for Italy last year in the Six Nations match against England. An injury ruled him out of the summer tour and he was an unused squad member for the November tests.

Zebre flanker Giovanni Licata is among the replacements for the game in Cardiff after missing the first three matches through injury. Also on the bench are hooker Oliviero Fabiani and scrumhalf Guglielmo Palazzani, who also play for Zebre.

Italy has lost all three of its Six Nations matches, most recently to France 34-17.

___

Italy: Matteo Minozzi, Tommaso Benvenuti, Giulio Bisegni, Tommaso Castello, Mattia Bellini, Tommaso Allan, Marcello Violi; Sergio Parisse (captain), Maxime Mbanda , Sebastian Negri, Dean Budd, Alessandro Zanni, Simone Ferrari, Leonardo Ghiraldini, Andrea Lovotti. Reserves: Oliviero Fabiani, Nicola Quaglio, Tiziano Pasquali, Federico Ruzza, Giovanni Licata, Guglielmo Palazzani, Carlo Canna, Jayden Hayward