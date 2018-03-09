Court: TransCanada doesn't have to pay landowner attorneys

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court says the builder of the Keystone XL pipeline doesn't have to reimburse attorneys who defended landowners against the company's efforts to gain access to their land.

The decision released Friday resolves a dispute that was triggered when TransCanada Inc. filed eminent domain lawsuits against 71 Nebraska landowners in 2015, only to drop them later amid uncertainty over whether the process it used was constitutional.

Omaha attorney Dave Domina argued to the court in January that TransCanada owes his law firm about $350,000.

A TransCanada attorney argued that there was no evidence that the landowners had signed a contract to pay specific fees to Domina and his law partner, Brian Jorde.

A state commission approved a new pipeline route in November. That decision is being appealed.