Taiwan thanks Japan for donations and assistance in Hualien relief

Taipei, March 9 (CNA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed its appreciation to Japan on Friday for its generous donations and assistance after a deadly magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hualien County in early February.

In a statement, the MOFA thanked Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan for extending his condolences to victims of the quake, and the government for sending a team of specialists to assist with rescue efforts in Hualien.

"This kind of gesture truly reflects the friendship and values shared by both Taiwan and Japan," the foreign ministry said.

Public donations totaling more than 270 million yen (US$2.5 million) have been raised through various portals, including Yahoo Japan, since the earthquake occurred, according to the ministry, which thanked the Japanese people for their generosity.

The Hualien earthquake, which occurred late on Feb. 6, resulted in the death of 17 people and left 291 people injured. (By Elaine Hou and Ko Lin)