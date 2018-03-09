Former Trump campaign aide Nunberg at court for grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Trump campaign aide has arrived at the federal courthouse in Washington for a scheduled grand jury appearance.

Sam Nunberg had insisted in a series of defiant interviews earlier in the week that he intended to defy a subpoena issued by special counsel Robert Mueller's office, which is investigating potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

But Nunberg later changed his mind and said he would appear. He showed up at court Friday morning and did not respond to reporters' shouted questions