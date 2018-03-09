A young player with French 2nd division Tours has died

TOURS, France (AP) — An 18-year-old soccer player with French second-division club Tours has died.

Tours says midfielder Thomas Rodriguez died overnight from Thursday to Friday, adding that the club is "devastated by this drama, which plunges the club into an immense sadness." No details were given as to the cause of death.

Rodriguez joined in 2016 and progressed through the Tours youth academy before playing for the reserves.

The French soccer league canceled the Tours-Valenciennes match scheduled for later Friday. A minute's silence will be held at all stadiums in the first division and second division this weekend.

Rodriguez's death comes after Fiorentina captain Davide Astori was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday after a suspected cardiac arrest before an Italian match at Udinese.