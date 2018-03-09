Philippine police say Arab militant suspect won't be freed

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine police official says an alleged former commander of the Islamic State group in Syria who was arrested recently in Manila will not be freed even after a prosecutor dropped criminal complaints of illegal possession of explosives against him.

Metropolitan Manila police director Oscar Albayalde said Friday that Fehmi Lassoued, who had a fake Tunisian passport when arrested in his Manila apartment last month, was too dangerous to be let loose and would continue to be detained for violating immigration laws.

Police filed criminal complaints against Lassoued and his Filipino girlfriend after they reported finding a pistol and bomb-making materials in the couple's apartment during a Feb. 16 raid. A prosecutor, however, dismissed the complaints this week, doubting the police allegation.