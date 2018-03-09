WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa — Under scrutiny following that unsavory incident in the first game, David Warner makes a half-century but Australia slips in the second session against South Africa to go to tea on 170-6 on day one of the second test. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 500 words, photos. Will be updated at stumps.

GLF--VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP

PALM HARBOR, Florida — Tiger Woods discovers how tough Innisbrook can be in a swirling wind, and he is up to the task. He is among 27 players — just under 20 percent of the field — to break par in the Valspar Championship opening round. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 880 words, photos.

— GLF--VALSPAR-WOODS — Tiger Woods shoots 70 thanks to par-saving shot from trees. By Mark Long. SENT: 730 words, photos.

TEN--INDIAN WELLS

INDIAN WELLS, California — Walking on court for the first match of her latest comeback, Serena Williams allows herself a rare smile. This time, tennis is different for the 23-time major winner. What doesn't change is Williams winning. By Beth Harris. SENT: 720 words, photos.

BELGIUM-WORLD CUP SONG

BRUSSELS — Under public and political pressure, Belgium's soccer federation dropped plans for a rapper known for using obscene and misogynistic lyrics to produce its official World Cup song. SENT: 110 words.

RGU--FRANCE-ENGLAND

Eddie Jones hasn't been sleeping well for the past few days. The insomnia has been brought on by Jones replaying in his head the loss to Scotland two weeks ago that has left the English on the brink of relinquishing their Six Nations title. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 770 words, photos.

RGU--IRELAND-SCOTLAND

DUBLIN — Gregor Townsend freely admits Scotland's record in the Six Nations away from Edinburgh and Rome is a major issue. Because it's dismal. The coach has taken it personally. SENT: 730 words.

RGU--WALES-ITALY

The Welsh are in fourth place after three games and effectively out of Six Nations title contention already. Second place is the best they can attain, and it?s possible with home games to finish against Italy this weekend and France on the final day. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S GS

OFTERSCHWANG, Germany — Mikaela Shiffrin all but secures her second straight overall World Cup title in the opening run of a giant slalom, in which she has the fourth fastest time. SENT: 130 words, photos. Will be updated with result.

CAR--F1-TESTING

MONTMELO, Spain — Formula One preseason testing concludes at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1900 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

MAINZ, Germany — Schalke can consolidate second place in the Bundesliga at Mainz, which hopes to climb out of the relegation zone. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2130 GMT.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Roma will be hoping to cement third place in Serie A when it hosts Torino. UPCOMING: 200 words, photos by 2145 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Clarence Seedorf tries to win his first match as a coach in Spain when Deportivo La Coruna plays at Girona in the Spanish league. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2300 GMT.

CYC--TIRRENO-ADRIATICO

TREVI, Italy — Patrick Bevin leads the Tirren-Adriatico going into the third stage, a hilly, 239-kilometer route from Follonica to Trevi. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 1730 GMT.

SOC--ARSENAL'S REVIVAL

MILAN — After four straight losses, Arsenal needed a performance full of grit, determination and spirit to give it some hope for the rest of the season. They got it in the Europa League, beating AC Milan 2-0. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 480 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Kyrie Irving returns, Celtics beat Timberwolves 117-109. SENT: 590 words, photo.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Predators win 10th straight, Golden Knights blank Red Wings. SENT: 1400 words, photos.

— SOC--ASTORI-BURIAL — Hundreds attend burial of former Fiorentina captain Astori. SENT: 130 words, photo.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Highlanders beat Stormers 33-15. SENT: 320 words.

