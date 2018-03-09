UN rights chief: Philippines' Duterte should undergo checks

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations' human rights chief has suggested that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte "needs to submit himself to some sort of psychiatric evaluation" over his "unacceptable" remarks about some top human rights defenders.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein demanded that the Human Rights Council, which counts the Philippines among its 47 member countries, "must take a strong position" on the issue and insisted "these attacks cannot go unanswered."

Speaking Friday to reporters in Geneva, the rights chief alluded to a court petition filed last month by Duterte's government accusing the U.N. rapporteur on indigenous peoples, Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, and others of being members of a key communist rebel group.

Human Rights Watch says the allegations, which Tauli-Corpuz has denied, have put her and some 600 other people in danger.