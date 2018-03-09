  1. Home
  2. Society

Indonesian migrant workers volunteer to clean up the environment in Taichung

The event turned out to be a huge success

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/03/09 20:41

Image Courtesy: SEAT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A group of Indonesian workers initiated a "Clean up" campaign and took it upon themselves to clean the environment in Taichung starting from the Green River, the group cleaned the route along Dongxie Plaza in an orderly manner.

The event organizer named Pindy is a caretaker, who is in her fifth year in Taiwan. She said she did not expect the event to be such a big success and that it would attract so many volunteers.

The activity was organized by Indonesian workers and about 30 people responded. The clean up started from Green River and continued along the Taichung Dongxie Plaza.

The organizers expressed their happiness at the success of the event and said they hope more people take it up as their responsibility and continue to keep the environment of Taichung clean and beautiful and that Taichung was their beautiful "home".

The pictures posted on social media garnered the attention of the Taichung Water Conservancy Bureau (​台中水利局) who then shared the pictures and thanked the organizing team for taking up such an inspiring initiative.

According to statistics, there are more than 10,000 Indonesian workers in Taichung City. They are usually hidden in various jobs but contribute much to Taiwanese society.
Indonesian workers
Indonesian caregiver
Indonesians in Taiwan
environment
clean up campaign
Taichung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese boss indicted for not giving Indonesian worker time off, back pay
2018/03/08 18:06
Taichung gov. inks investment deal for deep sea mining facility in central Taiwan
2018/03/06 15:35
Taiwan police praised for swift recovery of iPhone
2018/03/06 09:33
Taichung, Taiwan to host 2019 Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy
2018/03/03 16:42
Taichung in central Taiwan dubbed among top three trending destinations for tour groups and families
2018/02/27 18:11