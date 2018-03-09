Indonesian migrant workers volunteer to clean up the environment in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A group of Indonesian workers initiated a "Clean up" campaign and took it upon themselves to clean the environment in Taichung starting from the Green River, the group cleaned the route along Dongxie Plaza in an orderly manner.

The event organizer named Pindy is a caretaker, who is in her fifth year in Taiwan. She said she did not expect the event to be such a big success and that it would attract so many volunteers.

The activity was organized by Indonesian workers and about 30 people responded. The clean up started from Green River and continued along the Taichung Dongxie Plaza.

The organizers expressed their happiness at the success of the event and said they hope more people take it up as their responsibility and continue to keep the environment of Taichung clean and beautiful and that Taichung was their beautiful "home".

The pictures posted on social media garnered the attention of the Taichung Water Conservancy Bureau (​台中水利局) who then shared the pictures and thanked the organizing team for taking up such an inspiring initiative.

According to statistics, there are more than 10,000 Indonesian workers in Taichung City. They are usually hidden in various jobs but contribute much to Taiwanese society.