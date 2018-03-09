Matches postponed by Astori's death rescheduled for April

MILAN (AP) — Six of the seven Serie A matches that were postponed because of Fiorentina captain Davide Astori's death have been rescheduled for the first week of April.

The Italian league says the matches will be played on April 3 and 4.

However, a date has yet to be confirmed for the derby between AC Milan and Inter Milan because the Rossoneri could still be involved in the Europa League.

The 31-year-old Astori was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday after a suspected cardiac arrest before Fiorentina was set to play at Udinese.

That match will be played on April 3, the same day Atalanta hosts Sampdoria and Genoa hosts Cagliari.

On the following day, it's: Benevento vs. Hellas Verona; Chievo Verona vs. Sassuolo; and Torino vs. Crotone.