Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;WSW;19;77%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;Sunny and hot;34;22;ESE;8;26%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;8;High clouds;19;8;WNW;12;55%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;21;15;Partly sunny, warm;26;14;WSW;11;52%;60%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;10;7;A morning shower;15;8;S;18;90%;60%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow showers;2;-7;Inc. clouds;1;-9;NNE;8;81%;29%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing and warmer;27;15;Not as warm;22;7;N;17;40%;55%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy, not as cold;-4;-15;Cloudy and colder;-8;-15;NE;13;100%;54%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;32;19;A morning shower;33;22;NE;8;66%;55%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;18;8;Partly sunny, nice;18;9;SSW;9;58%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine and nice;23;15;Partly sunny;24;15;ESE;7;60%;44%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;26;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;NNW;13;47%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;24;Partly sunny;34;25;SE;11;61%;36%;12

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;34;17;Partly sunny, nice;32;17;E;15;26%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;SW;11;55%;21%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;16;11;Showers and t-storms;18;10;SSW;17;79%;70%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;10;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;14;-3;SSE;14;34%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;16;3;Clouds and sun, mild;17;8;SE;7;57%;22%;3

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;9;2;Rain and drizzle;10;6;S;11;73%;69%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;20;9;Sun and clouds;21;8;ESE;12;69%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;18;A t-storm in spots;26;19;NW;13;74%;79%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;11;3;Periods of sun;13;4;ENE;13;75%;41%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;9;8;Cloudy, not as cool;15;10;SSE;14;74%;44%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;12;2;Periods of sun, mild;16;6;WSW;11;64%;12%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Milder;12;2;Partly sunny;13;5;S;10;70%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;30;22;Mostly sunny, warm;32;19;S;15;50%;44%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;32;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;19;NE;7;46%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;9;1;Partly sunny;12;3;WSW;13;63%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;27;13;Nice with sunshine;25;13;N;13;42%;6%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;20;15;Mostly cloudy;20;15;SSE;10;54%;44%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;ESE;10;49%;0%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;33;24;Partly sunny;34;24;ENE;13;61%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-3;Mostly sunny;5;-1;ENE;11;50%;33%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;13;75%;74%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;2;-3;Cloudy, p.m. rain;2;1;ESE;12;89%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;27;20;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;N;18;71%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Increasing clouds;22;17;A morning t-storm;26;12;N;12;63%;58%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;NE;17;83%;79%;3

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;32;17;Hazy and very warm;33;17;NW;14;33%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Nice with some sun;18;2;Cooler;12;-4;E;20;31%;26%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunlit and beautiful;32;19;Hazy sun and warm;35;19;ESE;9;36%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;Brief a.m. showers;32;23;Afternoon showers;29;24;NNW;8;79%;82%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A touch of p.m. rain;7;5;A little a.m. rain;12;5;SSE;24;90%;72%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;15;11;A shower in the a.m.;21;11;NNW;16;37%;87%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;19;15;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;13;WSW;23;78%;92%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;Sunshine and nice;23;15;ESE;10;50%;16%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny intervals;26;17;A t-storm, cooler;23;17;ESE;9;81%;78%;6

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;23;17;Warmer with sunshine;29;20;SE;13;55%;44%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;1;-3;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-3;SE;15;87%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;35;23;Mostly sunny;34;23;ESE;6;57%;33%;11

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sun;18;13;Plenty of sun;21;15;E;13;53%;0%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;26;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;19;NE;23;49%;35%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;36;19;Hazy sunshine;35;21;SE;10;32%;7%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;27;13;Decreasing clouds;28;13;N;15;45%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;12;6;Mostly cloudy;15;7;SSE;7;76%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;Downpours;31;25;W;15;79%;86%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;N;15;51%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warmer with sunshine;27;14;Not as warm;24;14;N;14;60%;53%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;13;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;5;NNE;5;44%;27%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;32;19;Hazy sunshine;32;19;WNW;8;44%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;23;9;A shower in the p.m.;25;11;SW;10;42%;55%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;42;22;Mostly sunny and hot;40;22;N;19;11%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Showers of rain/snow;5;-3;W;9;77%;67%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;30;24;Mostly sunny;31;25;E;21;59%;5%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;36;23;Partly sunny;35;24;WSW;10;50%;42%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;34;20;Hazy sunshine;35;20;SW;10;38%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;34;23;Partly sunny;34;23;ENE;8;65%;44%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;12;5;Spotty showers;13;5;E;11;76%;83%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;11;73%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;High clouds;24;20;SSE;11;75%;30%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;13;A shower or t-storm;15;11;WSW;27;73%;84%;4

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;9;8;An afternoon shower;13;6;S;19;90%;63%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun;23;14;Rain, mainly later;18;15;ESE;8;77%;91%;2

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;31;25;Variable cloudiness;31;24;SSW;10;69%;15%;4

Madrid, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;14;6;SW;16;71%;84%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;31;28;A t-storm around;32;27;N;18;65%;66%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NE;11;74%;91%;11

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;31;24;Sunshine and nice;31;25;ENE;18;57%;34%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and very warm;31;14;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;N;11;37%;1%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;26;11;Partly sunny, nice;28;12;SSE;7;26%;35%;10

Miami, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;22;17;Partial sunshine;25;21;SE;18;60%;77%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;2;-2;Snow at times;2;-3;SSE;6;88%;85%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;32;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;26;E;22;57%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Sunny;31;19;SSW;13;55%;25%;8

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with a flurry;2;-4;Afternoon flurries;3;-2;W;10;72%;78%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy;-4;-11;A little snow, cold;-6;-11;SE;13;71%;74%;1

Mumbai, India;Turning sunny;35;26;Hazy sunshine;34;27;N;14;47%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-shower;28;15;Turning cloudy;29;15;NNE;14;45%;31%;12

New York, United States;A snow shower;6;-1;Sunshine and breezy;6;-1;WNW;30;44%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;21;8;Cloudy;20;9;WNW;9;55%;27%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-8;-13;Mostly cloudy;-6;-18;NE;8;87%;30%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy and cooler;7;1;Partly sunny, chilly;10;-1;NNE;14;44%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;A little icy mix;0;-7;Cloudy;0;-4;NE;4;77%;73%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;2;-5;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;WNW;22;69%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers;29;25;A shower or two;29;26;E;16;75%;91%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;33;24;NNW;15;65%;29%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;An afternoon shower;30;23;ENE;15;68%;45%;12

Paris, France;A shower;15;10;Couple of t-storms;17;10;SW;11;73%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;31;18;Sunny, breezy, nice;31;18;E;26;42%;7%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and very warm;37;25;Mostly sunny;35;24;ENE;14;44%;23%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Brief p.m. showers;33;24;Afternoon showers;33;23;N;15;77%;89%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;33;21;Mostly sunny;34;21;ESE;10;40%;12%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Inc. clouds;10;4;Cloudy, not as cool;13;4;SSW;7;73%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;10;-7;Sun, some clouds;9;-3;WNW;12;57%;10%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;23;11;Increasing clouds;24;13;SW;15;46%;44%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;Afternoon showers;20;12;SW;25;77%;100%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;Nice with some sun;31;23;NE;9;68%;30%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;2;-3;Cloudy;2;-3;NE;15;40%;3%;1

Riga, Latvia;Snow;4;0;Snow showers;4;-2;S;4;83%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;28;23;Nice with some sun;29;24;ENE;11;68%;44%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;33;21;Sunny and hot;33;17;NNE;24;9%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;16;6;Periods of sun;17;11;SE;13;73%;44%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;-1;-6;A little a.m. snow;-1;-2;SSE;10;72%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;10;A little p.m. rain;16;12;NE;9;80%;91%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun;28;19;Partial sunshine;28;18;ENE;17;62%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;A stray shower;29;24;ESE;20;71%;46%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;NNW;10;64%;1%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clearing;28;6;Sunshine and nice;27;5;ENE;7;13%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;28;12;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;SW;9;50%;20%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;ENE;10;77%;44%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;16;11;Rain and a t-storm;14;9;SW;16;73%;91%;3

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;10;2;Mostly sunny;13;5;ENE;9;64%;11%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;8;0;Brilliant sunshine;10;-1;W;11;55%;6%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;11;2;Partly sunny;14;6;SSE;11;61%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;33;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NE;27;76%;74%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cool;14;2;Periods of sun;16;4;S;10;57%;5%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;28;23;Partly sunny;29;23;E;25;69%;27%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;2;-1;Cloudy;1;-5;NW;7;81%;30%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;25;20;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;NE;16;53%;2%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;17;11;Partly sunny;20;13;E;18;56%;0%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and ice;3;-2;Cloudy, snow showers;2;-1;SSE;9;87%;87%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, mild;22;14;Cloudy and very warm;26;11;W;22;41%;88%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler with a shower;13;3;Partly sunny, breezy;11;2;NNW;28;52%;3%;4

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;23;11;Sunshine and nice;19;10;NNW;21;22%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler but pleasant;22;14;Decreasing clouds;20;13;ESE;11;53%;27%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;18;5;Partly sunny;19;8;ESE;6;48%;10%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Morning rain, cloudy;9;5;Decreasing clouds;11;5;ESE;15;49%;12%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;4;-2;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;WNW;19;56%;55%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;SE;6;57%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun, pleasant;22;13;Sunny and warmer;29;15;S;11;51%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;2;-18;Becoming cloudy;3;-13;ESE;13;66%;7%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;8;1;Thickening clouds;11;4;NE;4;48%;3%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;12;3;Partly sunny;12;4;N;8;70%;35%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, nice;27;14;Sunny and warmer;30;16;E;7;31%;6%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;Snow showers;3;-3;SSE;7;83%;65%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;10;-1;Cloudy;8;2;SE;8;76%;51%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;16;13;Partly sunny;18;11;ESE;22;59%;25%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;34;21;WSW;10;56%;21%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers, some heavy;12;0;Mostly sunny;11;-1;ESE;5;46%;23%;5

