Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;A t-storm around;88;78;WSW;12;77%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;Sunny and hot;94;72;ESE;5;26%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;47;High clouds;67;46;WNW;7;55%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;70;59;Partly sunny, warm;78;57;WSW;7;52%;60%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning cloudy;50;44;A morning shower;59;47;S;11;90%;60%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow showers;36;19;Inc. clouds;34;16;NNE;5;81%;29%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing and warmer;81;60;Not as warm;72;45;N;11;40%;55%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy, not as cold;25;4;Cloudy and colder;18;5;NE;8;100%;54%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;89;67;A morning shower;91;72;NE;5;66%;55%;10

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;64;47;Partly sunny, nice;65;49;SSW;5;58%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine and nice;73;60;Partly sunny;75;59;ESE;5;60%;44%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;79;54;Clouds and sun, nice;76;52;NNW;8;47%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;75;Partly sunny;94;76;SE;7;61%;36%;12

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;93;63;Partly sunny, nice;90;63;E;10;26%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Mostly sunny, nice;87;71;SW;7;55%;21%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;61;52;Showers and t-storms;64;51;SSW;10;79%;70%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;50;30;Mostly sunny, mild;57;27;SSE;9;34%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;60;38;Clouds and sun, mild;63;46;SE;4;57%;22%;3

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;48;36;Rain and drizzle;50;43;S;7;73%;69%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;68;49;Sun and clouds;69;47;ESE;7;69%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;65;A t-storm in spots;79;66;NW;8;74%;79%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;52;38;Periods of sun;55;40;ENE;8;75%;41%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;49;47;Cloudy, not as cool;58;51;SSE;9;74%;44%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;54;36;Periods of sun, mild;60;42;WSW;7;64%;12%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Milder;53;35;Partly sunny;55;41;S;6;70%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;86;72;Mostly sunny, warm;90;67;S;9;50%;44%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;89;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;66;NE;5;46%;66%;11

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;47;33;Partly sunny;53;37;WSW;8;63%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;80;55;Nice with sunshine;77;55;N;8;42%;6%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;68;59;Mostly cloudy;68;59;SSE;6;54%;44%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;85;66;Mostly sunny, nice;86;65;ESE;6;49%;0%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;91;75;Partly sunny;94;75;ENE;8;61%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;38;26;Mostly sunny;42;30;ENE;7;50%;33%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;NE;8;75%;74%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;35;27;Cloudy, p.m. rain;36;33;ESE;8;89%;88%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;80;68;Sunny and pleasant;78;68;N;11;71%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Increasing clouds;71;62;A morning t-storm;79;53;N;8;63%;58%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;NE;11;83%;79%;3

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;90;62;Hazy and very warm;91;62;NW;8;33%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Nice with some sun;65;36;Cooler;54;24;E;12;31%;26%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunlit and beautiful;90;66;Hazy sun and warm;94;66;ESE;5;36%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;Brief a.m. showers;90;73;Afternoon showers;85;75;NNW;5;79%;82%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A touch of p.m. rain;44;41;A little a.m. rain;54;41;SSE;15;90%;72%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;59;51;A shower in the a.m.;70;51;NNW;10;37%;87%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;66;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;55;WSW;14;78%;92%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;Sunshine and nice;73;58;ESE;6;50%;16%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny intervals;79;63;A t-storm, cooler;73;62;ESE;5;81%;78%;6

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;74;63;Warmer with sunshine;84;68;SE;8;55%;44%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;34;27;Cloudy, snow showers;32;27;SE;9;87%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;95;74;Mostly sunny;94;74;ESE;3;57%;33%;11

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sun;65;55;Plenty of sun;69;59;E;8;53%;0%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;78;66;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;66;NE;14;49%;35%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;96;67;Hazy sunshine;95;70;SE;6;32%;7%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;80;55;Decreasing clouds;82;55;N;9;45%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;53;44;Mostly cloudy;59;45;SSE;5;76%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;Downpours;87;78;W;10;79%;86%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Brilliant sunshine;91;73;Plenty of sunshine;90;72;N;10;51%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Warmer with sunshine;80;58;Not as warm;75;58;N;9;60%;53%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clearing;55;40;Mostly cloudy, mild;63;40;NNE;3;44%;27%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;90;66;Hazy sunshine;89;66;WNW;5;44%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;73;49;A shower in the p.m.;78;51;SW;6;42%;55%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;107;72;Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;N;12;11%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;41;32;Showers of rain/snow;42;26;W;6;77%;67%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;86;75;Mostly sunny;87;78;E;13;59%;5%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;96;74;Partly sunny;95;75;WSW;6;50%;42%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;92;67;Hazy sunshine;95;67;SW;6;38%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;93;74;Partly sunny;93;73;ENE;5;65%;44%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;54;42;Spotty showers;55;41;E;7;76%;83%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;SW;7;73%;66%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;76;68;High clouds;75;68;SSE;7;75%;30%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;55;A shower or t-storm;60;51;WSW;17;73%;84%;4

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;49;46;An afternoon shower;56;43;S;12;90%;63%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun;73;57;Rain, mainly later;65;58;ESE;5;77%;91%;2

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;88;77;Variable cloudiness;87;76;SSW;6;69%;15%;4

Madrid, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;54;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;44;SW;10;71%;84%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;87;82;A t-storm around;90;80;N;11;65%;66%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NE;7;74%;91%;11

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;87;76;Sunshine and nice;89;76;ENE;11;57%;34%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and very warm;89;56;Mostly sunny and hot;92;64;N;7;37%;1%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;79;52;Partly sunny, nice;82;53;SSE;4;26%;35%;10

Miami, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;71;62;Partial sunshine;76;70;SE;11;60%;77%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;36;29;Snow at times;36;27;SSE;4;88%;85%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;90;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;79;E;14;57%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;Sunny;87;67;SSW;8;55%;25%;8

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with a flurry;35;25;Afternoon flurries;37;28;W;6;72%;78%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy;25;12;A little snow, cold;22;12;SE;8;71%;74%;1

Mumbai, India;Turning sunny;95;79;Hazy sunshine;94;80;N;8;47%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-shower;82;58;Turning cloudy;83;60;NNE;8;45%;31%;12

New York, United States;A snow shower;42;30;Sunshine and breezy;43;31;WNW;19;44%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;70;47;Cloudy;68;48;WNW;6;55%;27%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;18;9;Mostly cloudy;21;0;NE;5;87%;30%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy and cooler;45;34;Partly sunny, chilly;49;31;NNE;9;44%;0%;5

Oslo, Norway;A little icy mix;32;20;Cloudy;33;24;NE;3;77%;73%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;35;23;Mostly cloudy;35;25;WNW;14;69%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers;85;77;A shower or two;85;79;E;10;75%;91%;9

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;77;Partly sunny;92;75;NNW;9;65%;29%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;85;75;An afternoon shower;87;73;ENE;10;68%;45%;12

Paris, France;A shower;59;50;Couple of t-storms;62;50;SW;7;73%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny;89;65;Sunny, breezy, nice;87;65;E;16;42%;7%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and very warm;99;76;Mostly sunny;96;74;ENE;8;44%;23%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Brief p.m. showers;91;75;Afternoon showers;91;74;N;10;77%;89%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;92;70;Mostly sunny;94;71;ESE;6;40%;12%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Inc. clouds;49;39;Cloudy, not as cool;56;40;SSW;4;73%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;49;20;Sun, some clouds;48;26;WNW;7;57%;10%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;74;52;Increasing clouds;75;55;SW;9;46%;44%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;71;59;Afternoon showers;68;53;SW;16;77%;100%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;75;Nice with some sun;87;74;NE;6;68%;30%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;35;27;Cloudy;36;27;NE;9;40%;3%;1

Riga, Latvia;Snow;40;31;Snow showers;39;29;S;2;83%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;82;74;Nice with some sun;84;76;ENE;7;68%;44%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;91;70;Sunny and hot;92;63;NNE;15;9%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;61;42;Periods of sun;63;51;SE;8;73%;44%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;31;22;A little a.m. snow;30;28;SSE;6;72%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;61;50;A little p.m. rain;60;54;NE;5;80%;91%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Some sun;82;66;Partial sunshine;83;64;ENE;11;62%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;85;74;A stray shower;84;75;ESE;12;71%;46%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;NNW;6;64%;1%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clearing;83;43;Sunshine and nice;80;41;ENE;4;13%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;83;54;Mostly sunny, nice;81;53;SW;5;50%;20%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;81;70;Mostly sunny, nice;82;71;ENE;6;77%;44%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;51;Rain and a t-storm;58;48;SW;10;73%;91%;3

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;50;36;Mostly sunny;56;42;ENE;6;64%;11%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;46;32;Brilliant sunshine;50;31;W;7;55%;6%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;52;36;Partly sunny;57;43;SSE;7;61%;0%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;91;77;A t-storm in spots;87;78;NE;17;76%;74%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cool;58;35;Periods of sun;61;40;S;6;57%;5%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;83;74;Partly sunny;83;74;E;16;69%;27%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of snow;36;30;Cloudy;35;23;NW;4;81%;30%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;76;68;Clouds and sun, nice;76;64;NE;10;53%;2%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;62;52;Partly sunny;68;55;E;11;56%;0%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and ice;37;29;Cloudy, snow showers;35;30;SSE;6;87%;87%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, mild;72;57;Cloudy and very warm;78;51;W;14;41%;88%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cooler with a shower;56;37;Partly sunny, breezy;52;35;NNW;17;52%;3%;4

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;74;52;Sunshine and nice;66;49;NNW;13;22%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler but pleasant;71;57;Decreasing clouds;69;55;ESE;7;53%;27%;5

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;65;41;Partly sunny;67;46;ESE;4;48%;10%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Morning rain, cloudy;48;41;Decreasing clouds;52;42;ESE;9;49%;12%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, snow showers;39;28;Mostly cloudy;38;26;WNW;12;56%;55%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;Sunny and pleasant;75;62;SE;4;57%;0%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun, pleasant;71;55;Sunny and warmer;84;59;S;7;51%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;35;0;Becoming cloudy;37;9;ESE;8;66%;7%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sun and some clouds;47;34;Thickening clouds;52;39;NE;3;48%;3%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;54;37;Partly sunny;54;39;N;5;70%;35%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, nice;80;57;Sunny and warmer;86;61;E;4;31%;6%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;40;30;Snow showers;38;27;SSE;4;83%;65%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;49;31;Cloudy;47;36;SE;5;76%;51%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;60;55;Partly sunny;64;52;ESE;13;59%;25%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;96;72;Mostly sunny;93;70;WSW;6;56%;21%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Showers, some heavy;54;32;Mostly sunny;51;31;ESE;3;46%;23%;5

