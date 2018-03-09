Rhode Island lawmakers suggest changes to speed camera bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers are pursuing changes to a state law that allowed Providence to install speed cameras that have generated more than 17,000 violations and $600,000 in fines.

The House voted 54-16 in 2016 to pass the bill allowing municipalities to install speed cameras within a quarter-mile of any school. Providence City Council voted to allow cameras be installed in the city last year, and they started monitoring drivers Jan. 16.

Democratic Rep. Robert Craven, who introduced the bill, says the city is abusing the bill's intent. Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said Thursday he is working with Craven on a bill to reduce the $95 fine and turn more tickets into warnings.

Republican Rep. Anthony Giarrusso has introduced legislation to ban the cameras altogether, calling it a "money grab."