Northwestern Albania flooded, rivers at critical level

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities say a large area in the northwest of the country has been flooded after two rivers and a lake exceeded or approached critical levels.

The defense ministry on Friday said 9,230 hectares (22,800 acres) of agriculture land and grasslands in Shkodra district, 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of the capital, Tirana, are under water after the Buna River rose above its critical level by 10 centimeters (4 inches).

Excess water released from three hydropower stations on the Drini River also added to flooding.

Roads and bridges have been damaged by landslides.

Army emergency forces have distributed food and drinking water for people and cattle in isolated areas.