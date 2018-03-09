The Latest: Russia offers help to UK to probe poisoning

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on British investigation into ex-Russian spy's poisoning (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Russia's foreign minister says the country could help Britain investigate the poisoning there of an ex-Russian spy, but expressed resentment of suspicions cast on Moscow.

Sergey Lavrov's comments in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa came as British investigators scrambled to unravel the nerve-agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer, was convicted in 2006 of spying for Britain and released in 2010.

Lavrov has been quoted as saying by state news agency Tass that "whether it's poisoning of some British subjects, whether it's rumors about interference in the U.S. election campaign, if assistance really is needed, then we are ready to consider its possibility."

Lavrov added: "But in order to conduct such cases, it is necessary not to immediately run out on TV screens with unfounded allegations."

___

9:45 a.m.

The British official in charge of public safety is visiting the area in the English city of Salisbury where a former Russian spy collapsed after he was targeted with an undisclosed nerve agent.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd is in Salisbury on Friday following the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who were found slumped on a park bench. Both remain in critical condition at a local hospital.

The U.K. has vowed to take strong action against whoever was responsible for the "brazen and reckless" attack.

Wiltshire County police say that "around 21 people," including the Skripals, have received treatment following the attack. But British health authorities say there is little risk to the wider public.