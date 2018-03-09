New Taipei City aims to 'provide more benefits' to senior courtesy card holders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to a report by the Liberty Times, the Social Welfare Department of New Taipei City revealed on Tuesday that the city government was planning to provide senior citizen hard holders more benefits using their senior courtesy cards.

On March 9, Democratic Progressive Party City Councilor Cheng Yu-en (鄭宇恩) revealed the information to the media at a news conference held near Tamsui subway station.

According to the current system, the senior courtesy cards are recharged with 120 points every month by the city government, but the points can only be utilized for bus rides, which makes the benefits of the card rather limited.

The monthly recharge costs approximately NT$480 per card every month but the points tend to not be fully utilized by the cardholders.

According to Cheng's arguments, Taipei City has extended the benefits of the same card beyond buses, and has included the Taipei MRT system and Maokong Gondola with plans to include YouBike. However, New Taipei City does not provide these services to their senior courtesy card holders.

"New Taipei City has issued 390,000 such cards and monthly recharges amount up to NT$2.19 Billion" revealed Cheng, as reported by Liberty Times.

But upon receiving bills from the transport company it came to light that only about 25 percent of the points were used, Cheng revealed.

New Taipei City Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Lin Chao-wen (林昭文) responded to Cheng’s statements saying it was not correct to compare New Taipei City with Taipei City as they have different situations with regard to finances and the elderly population.

Lin then promised that the department will work on finding other ways on how to utilize the card points to provide maximum benefits for the elderly, however, no specific timeline or measures could be immediately confirmed.