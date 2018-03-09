Belgian soccer body drops plans for rapper's World Cup song

BRUSSELS (AP) — Under the weight of public and political pressure, Belgium's soccer federation has dropped plans for a rapper known for using obscene and misogynistic lyrics to produce its official World Cup song.

The federation on Friday said it "deplored to the utmost" the controversy that has arisen over its choice and that it is terminating its plans to work with the rapper Damso "by mutual agreement."

It also apologized "to all people who felt offended, discriminated against or undermined."

The move came amid pressure from pro-women groups and after Belgian vice premier Alexander De Croo told Parliament on International Women's Day that the Royal Belgian Football Association should "choose a role model that inspires, not one that discriminates."