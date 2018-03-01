Premier Lai: minimum military pensions for Taiwan's veterans to remain unchanged

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese Premier William Lai spoke at a meeting with the Legislative Yuan on the morning of March 9 about upcoming legislation to amend the policy for benefits of military veterans.



The Premier said that consensus has been reached that the minimum monthly pension for military veteran should not change, and that the base monthly amount will remain at NT$ 38,990 (US$ 1,330).

The legislation will be included in a package with educational policy amendments that will be voted on in the Legislative Yuan on July 1. Any further modifications to the legislation must be made before that deadline.



The Deputy of the National Military Pension Reform Committee Lin wanyi (林萬億) announced after the meeting that the minimum monthly pension of 38,990 would not be subject to decrease by the current legislation, reports CNA.



According to ETtoday, the plans call for a small change in the pension allocation system. For soldiers who served a full 20 years in the armed forces, they are guaranteed 50 percent of their original salary. Even if 50 percent of their salary upon retirement would equal less than the base pension of NT$38,890, they will still automatically receive the base pension.

Those who complete their original enlistment contract, but choose to stay on, will receive slight increase for each year of continued service after 20. For ranks of lieutenant general and below the pension will increase by 2.5 percent per extra year, with increases of 2 percent per year for ranks of admiral and above.



Officials say there is still time to make amendments to the proposed policy, and consultations are expected to continue.