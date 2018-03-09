Apple's top 200 suppliers unveiled: 42 from Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - 42 Taiwanese companies have been named in a long list of top 200 suppliers to Apple Inc., according to media reports.

The Cupertino-based tech giant was said to have announced a list of its top 200 suppliers last month, which include the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and its long-time partner Hon Hai Precision, known by its trade name Foxconn.

Other Taiwanese companies named in the list include the world's largest semiconductor foundry TSMC, chip packager and tester Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), smartphone-use lens module makers Largan Precision and GeniuS Electronic Optical (GSEO), assemblers Pegatron, Inventec, Wistron, and Compal Electronics.

Taiwanese component suppliers in the list are Delta Electronics, Dynamac, TPK Holding, and several others. Other suppliers are packaging service provider Cheng Loong, printing solution provider CymMetrik, and Nan Ya Plastics.

On the other hand, the number of its Chinese suppliers dropped to 21 from last year's 26, running far behind Taiwan's 42, which has secured three more this year. The growing partnership between Taiwanese companies and the world's most valuable listed and innovative company is believed to represent the island country's strong competitiveness in technical aspects on the world stage.