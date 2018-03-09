Romney downplays Trump feud, focuses on Utah in campaign

MOAB, Utah (AP) — Mitt Romney is shaking hands, posing for pictures and cracking jokes as he barnstorms Utah seeking votes for his Senate bid.

What he isn't doing is talking about his well-documented feuds with President Trump.

Though some hope Romney will become the GOP's counterbalance to Trump, whom he called a "phony" and "con man" during the 2016 presidential race, as a candidate, Romney is avoiding lobbing any new attacks on the president and is instead trying to keep the focus on Utah issues.

Romney makes a point in short speeches to applaud President Trump's moves to lower taxes, shrink bureaucracy and shift more control of public lands to the states — examples he hopes show he and Trump see eye-to-eye on some issues.