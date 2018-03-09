Interior spending $139K to upgrade doors in Zinke's office

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Interior Department is spending nearly $139,000 to upgrade three sets of double doors in the office of Secretary Ryan Zinke.

His spokeswoman says Zinke (ZIN'-kee) was not aware of the contract for the work prior to a request about it from The Associated Press. She says the project was planned by career facilities and security officials as part of the decade-long modernization of the historic building erected in 1936 a few blocks from the White House.

She said the secretary was not aware of this contract but agrees that this is a lot of money for demo, install, materials and labor. She says the doors needed repairs.