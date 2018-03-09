Photo of the Day: Bathing beauties at Phoenix Waterfall in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- American English teacher Fletcher Bonin took this photo on Sunday (March 4) of two swimmers enjoying Phoenix Waterfall, which is located in southern Taiwan's Chiayi County.

Phoenix Waterfall (鳳凰瀑布) is situated in the southwest part of Taiwan in Chiayi County and is due east of Chiayi City near Bantianyan Ziyun Temple.

Bonin, who is teaching English in Chiayi, took the photo as he hiked the area with his girlfriend and sister, who pictured facing the waterfall below.



Phoenix Waterfall. (Photo by Fletcher Bonin)

Google map of Phoenix Waterfall: