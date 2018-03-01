Taiwan's Ten Ren Tea shops have taken over Hong Kong  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The owner of Taiwan’s Ten Ren Tea (天仁茗茶) franchise, B&S International Holdings Ltd., has already attracted over 50,000 investors and raised HK$100 million (US$12.8 million) before its listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange for Hong Kong (SEHK), which will be March 14.

Ten Ren Tea shares have been greatly oversubscribed and will be the second highest listing to ever enter the Hong Kong market. The shares were on offer from Feb. 26 through March 6 at about HK$ .8 – HK$1 per share, according to Business Weekly.



(Wikicommons image)

B&S will allocate 65 percent of IPO proceeds to expanding their brands, including eight new Ten Ren Tea locations around Hong Kong in 2019 and 2020, according to The Standard.

B&S first brought Ten Ren Tea shops to Hong Kong in 2012, and as of January 2018 there were 32 shops around the country.

Ten Ren was the highest-ranking tea chain in Hong Kong in terms of revenue from Nov. 1, 2016 to Oct. 31, 2017, according to Asia One.

There are presently Ten Ren stores in Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and North America.

B&S is a food and beverage company that has been in Hong Kong for 27 years. Ten Ren is its highest grossing retail brand.