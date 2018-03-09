Boedker scores on power play in Sharks' 2-0 win over Blues

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Mikkel Boedker scored San Jose's first power-play goal in a month, helping lift the Sharks past the St. Louis Blues 2-0 on Thursday night.

Tomas Hertl added an empty-net goal in the closing seconds, and Martin Jones made 16 saves for the Sharks, who won their third in four games. San Jose has also won five of six at home.

Jake Allen recorded 34 saves and was the only healthy goalie with NHL experience available to the Blues. Carter Hutton was a late scratch and Ville Husso, whom the Blues recalled from the AHL will join the team in Los Angeles.

The Blues, losers of eight of their past nine games, have had trouble getting the puck into the net lately, with 15 scored over their past nine games. That includes back-to-back shutouts. Carl Gunnarsson, Dmitri Jaskin, Vince Dunn, Tage Thompson Vladimir all have goalless streaks of at least 10 games.

In contrast, the Sharks had scored 30 goals over their past nine games, though all had been even-strength goals. The Sharks had not scored on the power play since Feb. 8, a span of 12 games.

Boedker ended a streak of 39 consecutive even-strength goals with 7:48 left to play. He took a pass in front of the net from Joonas Donskoi and fired at Allen, who blocked the shot but the puck skipped off his pads and knuckled off the right post and into the net.

NOTES: Blues C Brayden Schenn appeared in his 500th NHL game. ... Sharks F Timo Meier played in his 100th NHL game. ... Hutton sustained a neck injury and St. Louis signed Palo Alto native Ben Wexler as an emergency backup for Thursday's game. Wexler played hockey at Illinois.

