Myanmar soldiers accused of killing 2 Kachin civilians

BANGKOK (AP) — A community leader in Myanmar's Kachin State says the bodies of two civilians last seen in the custody of soldiers have been found in a shallow grave.

Community leader Naw Mai says the ethnic Kachin men lived in a refugee camp in Mai Hkawng village and were taken away by soldiers on Jan. 31 while working on a nearby farm. Their bodies were found Thursday.

Kachin State is where government forces have been fighting and ethnic armed group seeking greater autonomy for the Kachin people.

Rights groups are demanding an investigation of the killing of the men. Police in Kachin state said Friday that they had yet to be informed about the incident.