AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/09 13:01

In this Thursday, March 8, 2018 photo, women wear masks in the likeness of vaginas during an International Women's Day march in Santiago, Chile. Many

In this Feb. 27, 2018 photo, Roberto Armas Valdes poses with dry tobacco leaves in a warehouse at the Martinez tobacco farm in Cuba's western province

In this Saturday, March 3, 2018 photo, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler driver Daniel Abt sprays champagne to celebrate his victory at the Formula E Mexico C

In this Feb. 21, 2018 photo, Venezuelans cross the International Simon Bolivar bridge into the Colombia. As Venezuela's economic crisis worsens, risin

In this Friday, March 2, 2018 photo, U.S. tennis player Jared Donaldson, front, plays South Africa's Kevin Anderson during a semifinal match at the Me

In this Monday, March 5, 2018 photo, members of the Bolivarian Militia dance during an event marking the fifth anniversary of death of Venezuela's lat

In this Saturday, March 3, 2018 photo, Queretaro's Javier Lopez, right, tries to stop Cruz Azul's Edgar Mendez by pulling on his jersey during a Mexic

In this Thursday, March 8, 2018 photo, people hold a banner that reads in Spanish "Legal abortion" outside the National Congress to commemorate Intern

In this Monday, March 05, 2018 photo, newspapers carry front pages with the news that the Chilean film "A Fantastic Woman," won an Oscar for Best Fore

In this Thursday, March 8, 2018 photo, demonstrators depicting female victims of forced sterilization during Alberto Fujimori's government, protest at

In this Friday, March 2, 2018 photo, Brazil soccer star Neymar, center, is driven to the Mater Dei Hospital in Belo Horizonte, Brazil for surgery on h

In this Feb. 4, 2018 photo, a young man being held by the "community police" sits inside a cell for non-violent offenders, alongside bottles of river

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean published in the past week.

Women across the region marked International Women's Day with demonstrations demanding equality and an end to violence against women. Two days earlier, legislators in Argentina presented a bill that would legalize elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, following heavy pressure from rallies by women's groups.

Cuba held its 20th Cigar Festival, where the island's tobacco industry reported increased yields and better quality in last year's crop, making 2017 one of the best years ever for Cuban farmers and cigar producers.

Venezuela's economic crisis continued to push rising numbers of people into Colombia, creating a refugee crisis that could soon match the flight of Syrians from that war-torn Middle East nation. In Caracas, female members of the Bolivarian Militia marked the fifth anniversary of President Hugo Chavez's death.

In Chile, people celebrated after the Chilean-made movie "A Fantastic Woman" won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film, with kiosks full of newspapers carrying it as front page news.

"Community police" were providing security in small towns across Mexico's southern Guerrero state, locking up criminal suspects and punishing those who commit minor crimes with work, short imprisonment and re-adaptation.

Brazilian soccer star Neymar underwent surgery on a fractured toe and could be out for up to three months. Mexico played host to the Mexico City ePrix auto race and the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, while soccer fans cheered a game between Queretaro and Cruz Azul.

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Lesilie Mazoch in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LeslieMazoch

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers