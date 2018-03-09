|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|68
|47
|17
|4
|98
|250
|189
|24-6-2
|23-11-2
|14-5-2
|Boston
|65
|42
|15
|8
|92
|218
|165
|24-7-4
|18-8-4
|14-4-2
|Toronto
|68
|39
|22
|7
|85
|223
|195
|22-8-2
|17-14-5
|11-6-3
|Pittsburgh
|68
|39
|25
|4
|82
|224
|205
|25-8-1
|14-17-3
|15-6-0
|Washington
|66
|37
|22
|7
|81
|203
|197
|23-9-2
|14-13-5
|11-6-3
|Philadelphia
|68
|34
|23
|11
|79
|201
|201
|16-11-6
|18-12-5
|9-6-5
|New Jersey
|68
|34
|26
|8
|76
|201
|206
|18-14-3
|16-12-5
|12-9-1
|Columbus
|68
|35
|28
|5
|75
|185
|191
|21-11-2
|14-17-3
|12-10-3
|Florida
|65
|33
|25
|7
|73
|198
|204
|20-9-3
|13-16-4
|11-5-2
|Carolina
|68
|30
|27
|11
|71
|181
|206
|16-12-6
|14-15-5
|8-8-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|29
|29
|10
|68
|217
|243
|16-12-4
|13-17-6
|10-9-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|68
|30
|32
|6
|66
|192
|217
|18-13-4
|12-19-2
|7-8-3
|Detroit
|67
|26
|30
|11
|63
|175
|203
|13-14-8
|13-16-3
|6-13-4
|Montreal
|67
|25
|31
|11
|61
|171
|211
|16-10-8
|9-21-3
|10-7-4
|Ottawa
|66
|23
|32
|11
|57
|180
|231
|14-13-6
|9-19-5
|6-11-4
|Buffalo
|68
|22
|35
|11
|55
|164
|222
|10-19-4
|12-16-7
|10-7-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|67
|44
|14
|9
|97
|220
|170
|24-7-3
|20-7-6
|15-4-2
|Vegas
|67
|43
|19
|5
|91
|230
|184
|24-7-2
|19-12-3
|16-3-2
|Winnipeg
|67
|41
|17
|9
|91
|226
|177
|24-7-2
|17-10-7
|11-7-2
|Minnesota
|67
|38
|22
|7
|83
|210
|192
|24-5-6
|14-17-1
|11-10-0
|Dallas
|67
|37
|24
|6
|80
|195
|176
|23-10-3
|14-14-3
|11-12-0
|Anaheim
|68
|34
|22
|12
|80
|192
|187
|19-9-5
|15-13-7
|10-6-7
|San Jose
|66
|35
|22
|9
|79
|196
|184
|19-10-3
|16-12-6
|16-4-3
|Colorado
|67
|35
|24
|8
|78
|210
|200
|23-8-2
|12-16-6
|8-9-3
|Los Angeles
|66
|36
|25
|5
|77
|192
|165
|16-12-3
|20-13-2
|10-10-3
|Calgary
|68
|33
|25
|10
|76
|193
|200
|14-15-4
|19-10-6
|9-7-3
|St. Louis
|66
|35
|26
|5
|75
|180
|176
|20-14-0
|15-12-5
|9-9-3
|Chicago
|68
|29
|31
|8
|66
|192
|199
|16-15-3
|13-16-5
|7-9-2
|Edmonton
|67
|29
|34
|4
|62
|189
|220
|15-17-2
|14-17-2
|13-8-0
|Vancouver
|67
|25
|33
|9
|59
|181
|219
|12-16-6
|13-17-3
|6-12-1
|Arizona
|66
|21
|34
|11
|53
|160
|214
|12-18-4
|9-16-7
|5-10-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Calgary 5, Buffalo 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2
Arizona 2, Vancouver 1
|Thursday's Games
Columbus 5, Colorado 4, OT
Winnipeg 3, New Jersey 2
Boston 3, Philadelphia 2
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3, SO
Florida 5, Montreal 0
Vegas 4, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Nashville 4, Anaheim 2
Carolina 3, Chicago 2
Edmonton 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 4 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Boston at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.