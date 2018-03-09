Thursday's Major League Linescore

|Houston
|101
|110
|002—6
|14
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|300
|100—4
|11
|1
Martes, Hoyt (4), Hauschild (5), Emanuel (7), McCurry (8), and Gattis, Stassi; Kazmir, Sims (4), Fried (5), Ramirez (7), Ravin (8), Winkler (9), McCreery (9), and Suzuki, Stewart. W_McCurry 3-0. L_Winkler 0-1. HRs_Fisher, White; Culberson.
___
|Toronto
|111
|020
|211—9
|16
|3
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|002—3
|9
|2
Sanchez, Guerrieri (4), Tepera (6), Loup (7), Reid-Foley (8), Santos (9), and Pentecost, Cantwell; Cortes, O'Day (4), Givens (5), Melville (6), Meisinger (7), Wojciechowski (8), and Sisco, Susac. W_Sanchez 1-0. L_Cortes 0-1. HRs_Susac.
___
|Tampa Bay
|300
|210
|000—6
|11
|0
|Boston
|110
|020
|200—6
|10
|0
Archer, Yarbrough (4), Andriese (5), Murray (7), Alaniz (7), Hall (8), Gibaut (9), and Ramos; Johnson, Rodriguez (4), Hernandez (6), Layne (7), Ball (8), Kelley (9), and Swihart, Rei.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|104
|020—7
|11
|1
|New York Yankees
|000
|330
|000—6
|9
|1
Lively, Dominguez (5), Hunter (5), Beato (5), Morgan (6), Rodriguez (8), Rios (9), Curtis (9), and Knapp, Moore; Severino, Chapman (4), Sheffield (5), LeBlanc (6), Gallegos (8), and Kratz, Saez. W_Morgan 1-0. L_LeBlanc 0-1. Sv_Curtis. HRs_Gregorius.
___
|Detroit
|012
|000
|000—3
|6
|3
|Pittsburgh
|300
|110
|21x—8
|11
|4
Zimmermann, Stumpf (4), Jimenez (5), Comer (6), Alcantara (6), Moreno (7), Barbato (8), and Hicks, Perez; Kingham, Rivero (4), Kontos (5), Santana (6), Crick (7), Leathersich (8), McKinney (9), and Cervelli. W_Rivero 1-0. L_Stumpf 0-1. HRs_Marte, Freese, Brentz.
___
|Miami
|001
|012
|000—4
|8
|2
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|31x—5
|9
|0
Urena, Ziegler (4), Smith (5), Tazawa (8), and Realmuto, Holaday; Martinez, Helsley (5), Sherriff (6), Lyons (7), Leone (9), and Molina, Baron. W_Lyons 1-0. L_Tazawa 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Martinez.
___
|New York Mets
|001
|110
|011—5
|10
|2
|Washington
|000
|041
|03x—8
|11
|1
Syndergaard, Blevins (4), Familia (5), Ramos (6), Bautista (8), and Plawecki, Nido; Strasburg, Adams (4), Romero (5), Gott (6), Grace (7), Harper (8), Suero (9), Long (9), and Montero, Severino. W_Romero 3-0. L_Familia 0-1. HRs_Adams, Montero.
___
|Kansas City
|124
|230
|000—12
|13
|1
|Chicago White Sox (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Duffy, Almonte (4), Boyer (6), Oaks (7), Lovelady (8), Gaviglio (9), and Gallagher, Morin; Kopech, Danish (3), Cedeno (4), Rondon (6), Volstad (7), Clark (9), and Castillo, Zavala. W_Duffy 1-0. L_Kopech 1-1. HRs_Soler, Duenez, Asche.
___
|San Diego
|001
|011
|100—4
|9
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|050
|400
|01x—10
|13
|0
Lyles, Stock (2), Strahm (3), Wingenter (4), Stammen (5), Yates (6), Brewer (7), Baumann (8), and Ellis, Allen; Chatwood, Wilson (4), Grimm (5), Montgomery (6), Zastryzny (8), Ryan (9), and Caratini, Rice. W_Chatwood 2-0. L_Lyles 1-1. HRs_Jankowski, Galvis.
___
|Arizona
|200
|207
|000—11
|13
|0
|Milwaukee
|111
|030
|000—6
|12
|0
Shipley, De la Rosa (3), Boxberger (4), Bracho (5), Hirano (6), Salas (7), Barrett (8), Blazek (9), and Murphy, Thole; Anderson, Liz (4), Wilkerson (5), Frieri (6), Houser (7), Archer (8), Griep (9), and Pina, Nottingham. W_Bracho 1-0. L_Wilkerson 0-1. HRs_Fuentes, Lamb, Souza Jr.; Pina (2), Shaw.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|201
|000
|000—3
|8
|0
|Oakland
|001
|140
|10x—7
|10
|0
Skaggs, Jewell (4), Middleton (5), Alvarez (6), Ramirez (7), Pena (8), and Maldonado, Graterol; Graveman, Trivino (3), Wahl (5), Bleich (7), Castro (8), Blackwood (9), and Phegley. W_Wahl 1-1. L_Middleton 0-1.
___
|Chicago White Sox (ss)
|001
|010
|200—4
|7
|1
|Texas
|001
|002
|11x—5
|9
|0
Shields, Farquhar (5), Scahill (6), Minaya (7), Stephens (8), and Narvaez, Collins; Hamels, Garrett (4), Chavez (5), Barnette (7), Scott (9), and Centeno. W_Barnette 2-0. L_Stephens 0-1. Sv_Scott. HRs_Hood, Beck, Centeno.
___
|Cincinnati
|100
|001
|000—2
|5
|1
|Colorado
|000
|200
|001—3
|8
|0
Castillo, Weiss (4), Hughes (5), Stephenson (6), Crockett (9), and Mesoraco, Hudson; Freeland, Shaw (4), Castellani (5), Vasto (7), Broyles (8), Farris (9), and Murphy, Bemboom. W_Farris 1-0. L_Crockett 0-1.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|001
|12x—4
|7
|0
Wood, Paredes (5), Venditte (5), Alexander (7), Sierra (7), Lee (8), and Barnes, Smith; Tomlin, Claiborne (4), Allen (5), Torres (6), Olson (8), Marshall (9), and Perez, Mejia. W_Torres 1-0. L_Alexander 0-3. Sv_Marshall. HRs_Bellinger; Lindor.
___
|San Francisco
|020
|000
|200—4
|6
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
Cueto, Holland (4), Okert (7), Fernandez (8), Moronta (9), and Brown, O'Conner; Whalen, Bradford (4), Nicasio (5), Diaz (6), Cook (7), Povse (8), and Marjama, Gosewisch. W_Cueto 1-0. L_Whalen 0-1.
___