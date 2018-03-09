All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 68 47 17 4 98 250 189 24-6-2 23-11-2 14-5-2 Boston 65 42 15 8 92 218 165 24-7-4 18-8-4 14-4-2 Toronto 68 39 22 7 85 223 195 22-8-2 17-14-5 11-6-3 Pittsburgh 68 39 25 4 82 224 205 25-8-1 14-17-3 15-6-0 Washington 66 37 22 7 81 203 197 23-9-2 14-13-5 11-6-3 Philadelphia 68 34 23 11 79 201 201 16-11-6 18-12-5 9-6-5 New Jersey 68 34 26 8 76 201 206 18-14-3 16-12-5 12-9-1 Columbus 68 35 28 5 75 185 191 21-11-2 14-17-3 12-10-3 Florida 65 33 25 7 73 198 204 20-9-3 13-16-4 11-5-2 Carolina 68 30 27 11 71 181 206 16-12-6 14-15-5 8-8-5 N.Y. Islanders 67 29 29 9 67 216 241 16-12-4 13-17-5 10-9-2 N.Y. Rangers 68 30 32 6 66 192 217 18-13-4 12-19-2 7-8-3 Detroit 67 26 30 11 63 175 203 13-14-8 13-16-3 6-13-4 Montreal 67 25 31 11 61 171 211 16-10-8 9-21-3 10-7-4 Ottawa 66 23 32 11 57 180 231 14-13-6 9-19-5 6-11-4 Buffalo 68 22 35 11 55 164 222 10-19-4 12-16-7 10-7-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 67 44 14 9 97 220 170 24-7-3 20-7-6 15-4-2 Vegas 67 43 19 5 91 230 184 24-7-2 19-12-3 16-3-2 Winnipeg 67 41 17 9 91 226 177 24-7-2 17-10-7 11-7-2 Minnesota 67 38 22 7 83 210 192 24-5-6 14-17-1 11-10-0 Dallas 67 37 24 6 80 195 176 23-10-3 14-14-3 11-12-0 Anaheim 68 34 22 12 80 192 187 19-9-5 15-13-7 10-6-7 San Jose 66 35 22 9 79 196 184 19-10-3 16-12-6 16-4-3 Colorado 67 35 24 8 78 210 200 23-8-2 12-16-6 8-9-3 Los Angeles 66 36 25 5 77 192 165 16-12-3 20-13-2 10-10-3 Calgary 68 33 25 10 76 193 200 14-15-4 19-10-6 9-7-3 St. Louis 66 35 26 5 75 180 176 20-14-0 15-12-5 9-9-3 Chicago 68 29 31 8 66 192 199 16-15-3 13-16-5 7-9-2 Edmonton 66 28 34 4 60 187 219 14-17-2 14-17-2 13-8-0 Vancouver 67 25 33 9 59 181 219 12-16-6 13-17-3 6-12-1 Arizona 66 21 34 11 53 160 214 12-18-4 9-16-7 5-10-6

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Calgary 5, Buffalo 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 2, Vancouver 1

Thursday's Games

Columbus 5, Colorado 4, OT

Winnipeg 3, New Jersey 2

Boston 3, Philadelphia 2

Buffalo 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Florida 5, Montreal 0

Vegas 4, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Nashville 4, Anaheim 2

Carolina 3, Chicago 2

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9 p.m.