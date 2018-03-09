More snow falls on Taiwan's Yushan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a massive continental cold air mass strikes Taiwan, Yushan has seen snow fall for the second day in a row, with 10 cm now having accumulated, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As a strong continental cold air mass continues to surge through Taiwan, Yushan's Paiyun Lodge reporting snow beginning to fall last night at 8:19 p.m., and by 6 a.m. this morning, accumulation had reached 10 cm. Those planning to drive to the mountain are advised to attach snow chains to their tires and to monitor traffic and weather conditions closely.

Also restrictions have been placed on Yushan allowing only those with proper climbing equipment for the icy conditions, such as ice axes and crampons. These restrictions are subject to change depending on local weather conditions.



(CWB image)



(CWB image)



(CWB image)



(CWB image)