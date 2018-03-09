  1. Home
Thursday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/03/09 11:56
Houston 101 110 002—6 14 1
Atlanta 000 300 100—4 11 1

Martes, Hoyt (4), Hauschild (5), Emanuel (7), McCurry (8), and Gattis, Stassi; Kazmir, Sims (4), Fried (5), Ramirez (7), Ravin (8), Winkler (9), McCreery (9), and Suzuki, Stewart. W_McCurry 3-0. L_Winkler 0-1. HRs_Fisher, White; Culberson.

___

Toronto 111 020 211—9 16 3
Baltimore 100 000 002—3 9 2

Sanchez, Guerrieri (4), Tepera (6), Loup (7), Reid-Foley (8), Santos (9), and Pentecost, Cantwell; Cortes, O'Day (4), Givens (5), Melville (6), Meisinger (7), Wojciechowski (8), and Sisco, Susac. W_Sanchez 1-0. L_Cortes 0-1. HRs_Susac.

___

Tampa Bay 300 210 000—6 11 0
Boston 110 020 200—6 10 0

Archer, Yarbrough (4), Andriese (5), Murray (7), Alaniz (7), Hall (8), Gibaut (9), and Ramos; Johnson, Rodriguez (4), Hernandez (6), Layne (7), Ball (8), Kelley (9), and Swihart, Rei.

___

Philadelphia 000 104 020—7 11 1
New York Yankees 000 330 000—6 9 1

Lively, Dominguez (5), Hunter (5), Beato (5), Morgan (6), Rodriguez (8), Rios (9), Curtis (9), and Knapp, Moore; Severino, Chapman (4), Sheffield (5), LeBlanc (6), Gallegos (8), and Kratz, Saez. W_Morgan 1-0. L_LeBlanc 0-1. Sv_Curtis. HRs_Gregorius.

___

Detroit 012 000 000—3 6 3
Pittsburgh 300 110 21x—8 11 4

Zimmermann, Stumpf (4), Jimenez (5), Comer (6), Alcantara (6), Moreno (7), Barbato (8), and Hicks, Perez; Kingham, Rivero (4), Kontos (5), Santana (6), Crick (7), Leathersich (8), McKinney (9), and Cervelli. W_Rivero 1-0. L_Stumpf 0-1. HRs_Marte, Freese, Brentz.

___

Miami 001 012 000—4 8 2
St. Louis 001 000 31x—5 9 0

Urena, Ziegler (4), Smith (5), Tazawa (8), and Realmuto, Holaday; Martinez, Helsley (5), Sherriff (6), Lyons (7), Leone (9), and Molina, Baron. W_Lyons 1-0. L_Tazawa 0-1. Sv_Leone. HRs_Martinez.

___

New York Mets 001 110 011—5 10 2
Washington 000 041 03x—8 11 1

Syndergaard, Blevins (4), Familia (5), Ramos (6), Bautista (8), and Plawecki, Nido; Strasburg, Adams (4), Romero (5), Gott (6), Grace (7), Harper (8), Suero (9), Long (9), and Montero, Severino. W_Romero 3-0. L_Familia 0-1. HRs_Adams, Montero.

___

Kansas City 124 230 000—12 13 1
Chicago White Sox (ss) 000 000 000—0 5 1

Duffy, Almonte (4), Boyer (6), Oaks (7), Lovelady (8), Gaviglio (9), and Gallagher, Morin; Kopech, Danish (3), Cedeno (4), Rondon (6), Volstad (7), Clark (9), and Castillo, Zavala. W_Duffy 1-0. L_Kopech 1-1. HRs_Soler, Duenez, Asche.

___

San Diego 001 011 100—4 9 1
Chicago Cubs 050 400 01x—10 13 0

Lyles, Stock (2), Strahm (3), Wingenter (4), Stammen (5), Yates (6), Brewer (7), Baumann (8), and Ellis, Allen; Chatwood, Wilson (4), Grimm (5), Montgomery (6), Zastryzny (8), Ryan (9), and Caratini, Rice. W_Chatwood 2-0. L_Lyles 1-1. HRs_Jankowski, Galvis.

___

Arizona 200 207 000—11 13 0
Milwaukee 111 030 000—6 12 0

Shipley, De la Rosa (3), Boxberger (4), Bracho (5), Hirano (6), Salas (7), Barrett (8), Blazek (9), and Murphy, Thole; Anderson, Liz (4), Wilkerson (5), Frieri (6), Houser (7), Archer (8), Griep (9), and Pina, Nottingham. W_Bracho 1-0. L_Wilkerson 0-1. HRs_Fuentes, Lamb, Souza Jr.; Pina (2), Shaw.

___

Los Angeles Angels 201 000 000—3 8 0
Oakland 001 140 10x—7 10 0

Skaggs, Jewell (4), Middleton (5), Alvarez (6), Ramirez (7), Pena (8), and Maldonado, Graterol; Graveman, Trivino (3), Wahl (5), Bleich (7), Castro (8), Blackwood (9), and Phegley. W_Wahl 1-1. L_Middleton 0-1.

___

Chicago White Sox (ss) 001 010 200—4 7 1
Texas 001 002 11x—5 9 0

Shields, Farquhar (5), Scahill (6), Minaya (7), Stephens (8), and Narvaez, Collins; Hamels, Garrett (4), Chavez (5), Barnette (7), Scott (9), and Centeno. W_Barnette 2-0. L_Stephens 0-1. Sv_Scott. HRs_Hood, Beck, Centeno.

___

Cincinnati 100 001 000—2 5 1
Colorado 000 200 001—3 8 0

Castillo, Weiss (4), Hughes (5), Stephenson (6), Crockett (9), and Mesoraco, Hudson; Freeland, Shaw (4), Castellani (5), Vasto (7), Broyles (8), Farris (9), and Murphy, Bemboom. W_Farris 1-0. L_Crockett 0-1.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 010 000 000—1 4 0
Cleveland 000 001 12x—4 7 0

Wood, Paredes (5), Venditte (5), Alexander (7), Sierra (7), Lee (8), and Barnes, Smith; Tomlin, Claiborne (4), Allen (5), Torres (6), Olson (8), Marshall (9), and Perez, Mejia. W_Torres 1-0. L_Alexander 0-3. Sv_Marshall. HRs_Bellinger; Lindor.

___